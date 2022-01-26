The photo with the wine that engulfs Boris Johnson: now the Tories could discourage him

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not yet received the results of the internal investigation conducted by public official Sue Gray into the Partygate. But since yesterday in Great Britain there has been nothing but talk of a photo that gets the premier into trouble. This is a shot attached to Gray’s dossier that portrays BoJo next to some bottles of wine. An image that denies all the premier’s defenses: “I thought it was a business meeting, I stayed there for a few minutes.” Meanwhile, Scotland Yard also announced a party investigation yesterday. While another party, the one for his birthday party, could bring him more trouble. Meanwhile, a letter sent to a little girl is also becoming a source of controversy. It dates back to March 2020 and BoJo praised little Josephine for postponing her party for her seventh birthday due to anti-Covid measures. The letter is compared with what BoJo did: the party in Downing Street complete with a cake and greetings from about thirty guests. In the letter on letterhead of 10 Downing Street, the premier guaranteed: “We are working 24 hours a day to keep people safe” and reminded Josephine, as the little girl had reminded him, to carefully follow the directions to wash. the hands often in order to avoid contagions. Precisely those indications disregarded in the Partygate.

