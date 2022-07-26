The photo with which Elon Musk denied being in a fight with the co-founder of Google and the affair with his ex-wife

(The New York Post)

Elon Musk once again denied being in a fight with Google co-founder Sergey Brin, having had an affair with his ex-wife Nicole Shbahanand that this relationship had precipitated the divorce between the two.

After posting a message on Twitter, the South African tycoon sent the American newspaper The New York Post a photo of himself having a relaxed moment with his old friend.

“I took this photo only two hours ago”Musk said in an email to The Post about the photo of him laughing while rubbing elbows with his fellow billionaire at what looked like a party.

“Nicole and Sergey’s divorce has absolutely nothing to do with me”Musk insisted to the American tabloid.

“I am sure that both Nicole and Sergey would confirm it. I talked to Sergey and Nicole about this and they say the story doesn’t come from them, so it must be a broken phone case, two or three layers removed,” she said.

Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan (REUTERS/Kate Munsch)

And, not to dodge the question, I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with lots of other people around. “We weren’t romantically involved in any way,” he said.

pore before, via Twitter and in response to a question made on the same social network and who commented on the information published by the Wall Street Journal on the assumption affairMusk said: “Sergey and I are friends and we were together at a party last night” and reiterated that he had seen his friend’s wife “twice in three years”.

And in response to an account that expressed support and relief at the denial, Musk replied wryly: “I haven’t had sex in years (sigh).”

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

According to him Wall Street Journalwhich quoted people familiar with the matter, The love affair between Musk and Shbahan ended the long friendship that the Tesla leader had with the co-founder of Google.

The newspaper recalls that Muskconsidered the richest person on the planet and Brin, the eighth, with multimillion-dollar fortunes, acknowledged that for years he regularly visited Brin at his home in Silicon Valley (California).

A friendship that extended to businesswhen during the economic crisis of 2008, Brin contributed about 500,000 dollars to Teslawhen the luxury electric vehicle company was trying to increase its production.

According to the sources cited by the wall StreetJournal, tensions between the two tycoons have increased in recent months, to the point that Brin has ordered his financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk’s companies.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Brin and Shbahan had been separated for a year but living together when the alleged “affair” took place in early December.

Divorce court papers, filed last January, cite “irreconcilable differences” between the couple as the reason for the separation.

