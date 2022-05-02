The PHOTO you did not know of Marco Antonio Solís in his first years of career

Who would see them with that face of I don’t break a dish? Well, it’s about Marco Antonio Solisknown as the Buki older, who by the way is preparing the return of the group to whom he owes his nickname.

Of course Marco Antonio Solis I couldn’t miss the celebration of the Children’s Day. This is how he let it be seen in his publication that he made in Instagram.

“happy buki day! What does it mean little boy in Yaki dialect. Let’s express our joyingenuity, occurrences, and that pure love that is in each one of us, is the connection more direct who we really are.”

In addition to celebrating this special day, Marco Antonio Solis also reminded us the meaning of the word Buki. Perhaps that is the reason why in each of his presentations shows us that he is still having fun little boy.

A life marked by challenges

Let’s remember that Buki’s childhood was not easy at all. Despite having achieved a great fortune selling millions of records around the world, the singer had to go through difficult times during its growth. The first years of his life were characterized by a predominance of the prohibitions. Solis It was him fifth of seven brothers.

To help his parents and siblings, he had to to work What delivery man from a pharmacy. Then, over time, the Marco Antonio Solis began to venture into music and managed over the years to become world famous.

