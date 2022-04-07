The photograph that could explain why the Russian soldiers could not reach kyiv, the capital of Ukraine – Prensa Libre

According to a Univisión publication, the Donbas territories were the excuse for Putin to decide to invade Ukraine, since he recognized the self-proclaimed independence of the cities of Lugansk and Donetsk and for that reason he would send peace troops. The area is occupied by pro-Russian militiamen who seek to stay out of kyiv’s control.

Ukraine was invaded by Russia on February 24 and since then Vladimir Putin’s troops wanted to take control of the Donbas territories, the Mariupol region and kyiv, the capital.

The Mariupol area is important to Russia because it would be a land bridge to join the territories of Crimea, which Russia annexed in a 2014 invasion.

Furthermore, taking control of kyiv would deal a political blow to the Ukrainian president. Volodymyr Zelensky.

It was believed that the invasion of Russia would be quick and they would take control of Kievk to change the current rulers, remove Zelensky and bring about a change with leaders close to Moscow.

Why the troops did not reach kyiv

The city of Bucha is close to kyiv and there the Russian troops were trapped. Scenes of horror are seen in the streets of the city as large numbers of civilians have died and it has been reported that they are being buried in mass graves and this has generated horror throughout the world.

According to Univisión, among so many images of this “horror” some images could reveal why the Russian troops could not enter kyiv.

In several images, Russian convoys can be seen totally destroyed and turned into scrap in the streets of Bucha.

After weeks of attacks in the city, the Russians decided to stop attacking that area supposedly to try to concentrate on other parts of the Donbas area, but experts believe that the decision was due to the casualties that the Ukrainians were causing them in that city.

The report mentions that the city of Bucha looks like a real cemetery for Russian tanks and armored vehicles that sought to reach the capital of kyiv, surround it and overthrow the government.

However, the journalist from the British network BBCJeremy Bowen, recounted that the avenues of Bucha ended up functioning as canyons (geomorphologically speaking) in which the columns of Russian forces were ambushed by the Ukrainian Army.

An analysis by Western countries of the situation in Ukraine mentions that both the Ukrainian army and civilians who joined together to defend the city used drones and weapons to stop the Russians.

He adds that the Russians did not expect such a fierce response from the Ukrainians and underestimated the military power in the city and that contributed to their failure to advance.

An analysis of New York Times he refers to the fact that Russian soldiers are very well trained, but in open terrain and very little in urban areas, which would have caused the Ukrainians to take advantage of them and ambush them.

