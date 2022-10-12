The photographer attacked by the friends of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne was discharged: “They almost took my life in a treacherous way”

Pedro “Peter” Alberto Orquera photographer attacked by friends of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne

After ten days of hospitalization, Pedro “Peter” Alberto Orquera (61)the photographer who was assaulted by friends of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingnewas discharged today and left Argerich Hospital, where he was operated on for an exposed bill on one of his elbows.

Orquera was attacked by Jac Rhys Hopkins (29) and Josey McNamara (45), who ran him off and beat him after he took pictures of the actresses outside the Patagonia Sur restaurant in the La Boca neighborhood of Buenos Aires. This Tuesday, from the door of the hospital, the photojournalist spoke to the press and said that he feels “very sore” and that a long recovery awaits him: “It was a very tragic episode in my life,” he said.

“I’m freelance, I don’t have a salary. Now I’m out of the loop. This ruined my life, I can’t afford my family, I’m going through this situation of not knowing what to do”, added the paparazzo, who was accompanied by his son, his sister – who traveled from the south – and a taxi driver who helped him the night of the attack.

Then, he referred to the aggressors and questioned the Buenos Aires justice.

Last Thursday, both Hopkins and Mc Namara declared that they were cameramen and producers, respectively, and admitted before the Criminal, Misdemeanor and Misdemeanor Court No. 10 that they had been at the scene of the events accompanying the Hollywood stars during a visit incognito to the country, but They denied any participation in the events for which they are accused.

Josey McNamara and Jac Rhys Hopkins, those charged with the attack on the photographer

After the hearing, the justice of the City of Buenos Aires authorized them to leave the country after paying a deposit of 2 million pesos each. “After presenting new evidence and requesting the immediate end of the restrictive measures, the defense agreed with the prosecution the removal of the ban on leaving the country for both Hopkins and Mc Namara. The permit will be extended after the deposit of a security of $2,000,000″, they communicated from the judicial information department of the local Judicial Council.

In addition, it was learned that the accused must appear before the Argentine Justice whenever they are required. In this way, they will be able to go through the judicial process in freedom.

“Supposedly they still haven’t left the country. They’re going around to see what they can do to get away with it.Orquera said.

And he reproached the judicial resolution: “They almost took my life in a treacherous way, they hit me from behind so that I could not defend myself. They cannot tell these people that for two prisoners they leave. The actresses were not called to testify either. What are these judges doing? I ask the Council of the Judiciary to take action on the matter immediately.

In an interview with Infobae hours after the attack, the photographer had told what happened. According to the story of “Peter”, at one point the two actresses could not open the car doors, which irritated them notoriously. “That’s how I got the photos,” she revealed. Then, the violent incident occurred: “The two (producers) came to the middle of the street, but I continued taking photos. They took it out on me, they began to insult me ​​in English, they bullied me and I ran towards the taxi that was waiting for me. They wanted to take the camera away from me.”

This was the attack on the photojournalist

“They came for me and they caught up with me. I don’t know what it was, but he threw his full weight at me at speed; and I fell to the ground with my arm and crashed into my taxi. It was terrible. The camera flew and I I could see the exposed bone, the bleeding, and I couldn’t move my arm. I lost consciousness”, he added.

Orquera was assisted and operated at the Argerich Hospital. The surgical intervention took two hours. “His arm was destroyed. They had to rebuild the joint and put the nails in it, ”he said days ago. In that context, he noted: “For 60 days I have to have my arm totally immobilized and is the time needed for a primary recovery. Then, a year and a half, at least, for a full recovery.”

“It is the first time that I have had such an experience, of a brutal beating, of an act of violence of this nature. My camera flew through the air. Luckily, we picked it up from the floor and I put it in my backpack. I have the images, ”said the victim. With the passing of the hours, on the other hand, The footage from the corner of the restaurant that recorded the attack was released.

