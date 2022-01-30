the photographer is dead in indifference

It was probably just a bad foot, or a bad feeling, a little dizziness, that made you trip René Robert: like every evening, also on Tuesday 18 January, after dinner, the I photograph 86-year-old, famous for his black and white works on flamenco, he left the house for a walk. “He loved the evening, the night, the black and white movement of the boys and the tourists,” a friend of his later said. Why René Robert died a Paris.

René Robert died in the cold

The fall didn’t kill him, but the fact that no one helped him get up, there on the sidewalk of rue Turbigo, in front of the metro station, a stone’s throw from the bus stop: none of the passers-by, the customers of the bistro opposite, those who ran to go to the cinema or an appointment in place de la République, no one stopped.

René Robert lay there from nine in the evening until the temperature began to drop and killed him, probably around 5.30 in the morning, perhaps earlier. It was at dawn that someone called the fire brigade. It was perhaps a fringe of the neighborhood, a homeless man, a friend of Fabienne, a woman to whom René and his wife often gave clothes and blankets, who noticed the body on the sidewalk and called for help. The death of this well-known photographer, who despite his age was in perfect health (“he did not drink, did not smoke, had a great curiosity”) rebounded on news sites, then in newspapers, and finally in the consciences of Parisians: ” she was murdered by indifference, ”wrote a journalist friend of his, Michel Mompontet.

THE SLOW AGONY

An indifference that leaves dozens of deaths on the streets of the Ville Lumière every year, 500 throughout France. Definitely underestimated statistics – often dismissed as fatality, because those who die are almost always homeless, homeless, marginalized, alcoholic and destroyed by life on the street. The image of the body stretched out, and of the bustle around it, in a street in the center of Paris, yesterday haunted all the tales of René’s end. “I have faith in man, I’m an optimist, so no, it doesn’t seem natural to me that no one has stopped,” Michel Mompontet told the evening news. We are in the center of Paris, in a popular district, where there are also restaurants and tourists.

He fell at 9pm, not 4am, when there was still a lot of movement. He was well dressed, he didn’t look like a fringe who might be frightening ». According to preliminary information, René Robert died after hours of agony. “I don’t know if one day we will know why he was unable to get up or ask for help, his friend said again, interviewed by all the French TV channels. The firefighters said, even if they are not 100% sure, that he remained conscious of long. Many points remain to be clarified ».

To understand, for example, why the images of the security cameras that are located at that point did not serve to trigger any alerts. It is also incredible that no team of volunteers who patrol the neighborhoods of Paris every night in winter to help or bring a hot meal to the homeless has noticed this.

For now, the memory of René Robert remains: born in Switzerland, in Friborg, in ’36, when he was very young attracted by photography and then, as soon as he arrived in Paris, converted to flamenco, of which he was one of the best known storytellers with images. “There was no flamenco concert missing, he knew all the artists, he had their total trust. He says whoever knew him well was a discreet man, full of gentle irony. He had never wanted to give in to digital, he had remained faithful to film and black and white. He said of himself: I only have the talent to wait for the right moment ‘».