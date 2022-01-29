The photographer Rene Robert falls on the street in Paris. Nobody helps him for nine hours: he died of hypothermia- Corriere.it

Consternation but also controversy in France for the death of the Swiss photographer Ren Robert, 85, who fell on a busy street in Paris. Killed by indifference the accusation of his friend Michel Mompontet

Consternation but also controversy in France for the death of the Swiss photographer Ren Robertfell into a busy Paris street and stayed for I land nine hours in general indifference until it happened hypothermia. Killed from indifference the accusation launched by his friend, Michel Mompontet, on Twitter, recounting the incident.

The 85-year-old, well-known star photographer from the flamencohad a stroke of dizziness and fallen. Unable to get up, stayed immobilized in place in the cold for nine hours until a homeless called for help. Too late. She was hypothermic. During those nine hours no

passerby stopped to check why this man was lying down on the sidewalk. Not one.

The accident occurred in Rue de Turbigo, between Place de la Republique and Les Halles, a very central area of ​​the French capital. Mompontet acknowledged that he himself often doesn’t lend Attention to people on the street: Before I give lessons or accuse someone, I need to face one small question which makes me uncomfortable: I’m 100% sure I’d be stopped What if I found myself in front of that scene – a man down? Have I never turned my back on a homeless man lying on a door ?. As confirmed by the Olivar Association that has been working with homeless people in Madrid for decades, many people talk about the terrible story of Rene ‘Robert, but the reality is that this experience

cruel And daily of those who live and die on the street. (Agi)