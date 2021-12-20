the photographer who invented F1 and fashion

Behind the mere enunciation of the numbers that this pandemic has taught us to weigh with respect, there are unrepeatable lives and stories, people who have fought with equal determination against an insidious evil, such as the Covid. Just as he did as long as he could also that myth of one Formula One romantic and poignant, which portrayed the champions of an era now settled in the memory and which inspired today’s pilots: Monty Shadow there is no more.

Stefano Domenicali’s announcement: goodbye Monty Shadow

To confirm this lack was the new president of the Fia, Stefano Domenicali, man of motors and of F1 which he entrusted to a few words published by the official accounts of F1 Average his thought, a reflection of a feeling that certainly does not sum up the ability of this intelligent protagonist of the Eighties and Nineties. But that gives him back some of the luster and the contribution he was able to give to the popularity of pilots and characters, such as Ayrton Senna it’s the same Bernie Ecclestone who always remained his friend.

“I am deeply saddened to hear that a true friend of Formula 1, Monty Shadow, is dead. All of us will miss his creative genius and his images of this sport will always be part of our history ”, it reads.

Who was Monty Shadow: F1 and fashion

As the major newspapers recall today, the exceptional nature of this building contractor and also a photographer, perhaps one of the major F1 insiders, was that of weaving important relationships on the edge of those boxes he adored.

Montenegrin by origin, a hard worker between London and Milan, he then chose to live in Italy. He had decided to buy and restore an ancient abbey near Biandrate, where he worked and hosted VIPs from the world of motors and fashion.

According to what we read in the chronicles concerning him, he would have presented Slavica Radic (mother of Tamara And Petra) to Bernie Ecclestone, patron of circus until a few years ago, e Carol Alt to Ayrton Senna, unfortunate driver at the center of a myth that still thrills Formula One fans today. He had then allowed the meeting between Sylvester Stallone and the world of motors. Nello showbiz he had friends or simple acquaintances, who however allowed him to have their number and an important address book.

Monty Shadow’s career

At 82 he succumbed to Covid, after having lived a full life but not yet fully deployed: he was still working as a consultant for large luxury companies, in fashion and then he still had that spark, that brilliant touch in cutting out that piece of reality that return the images of those who , like him, he was able to read and interpret the present.

And always weave friendships, knowing how to connect and put together couples and relationships of esteem and even professional opportunities because in this, according to everyone, he had a special talent that he was able to enhance and make the most of.

He had remained young, he presented himself with the usual dark hair and manicured mustache: his latest photos portray him like this, faithful to himself and that desire to create threads, stories and dreamsi how it was in the early days.

