The photographer who was attacked by the friends of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne declared before the Justice

The photographer Pedro Alberto Orqueda with his lawyer Matías Morla, when leaving the prosecutor’s office – Credits: @Prensa Matías Morla

The photographer Pedro Alberto Orquera declared before the Justice yesterday, after having received a medical discharge for the injuries he had when he was attacked by the friends of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne, figures whom he portrayed incognito during his time in Argentina.

Let us remember that after the incident happened at the beginning of the month, Orquera He had to be assisted and stayed ten days in the Argerich hospital, where he had to undergo surgery twice. He suffered an open fracture in one of his elbows. Based on these events, a case was initiated against Jac Rhys Hopkins (29) and Josey McNamara (45), who ran him off and beat him after he took pictures of the actresses outside the Patagonia Sur restaurant in the neighborhood of La Boca, as Orquera had assured at the time.

Yesterday, the photographer appeared at the headquarters of the Prosecutor’s Office No. 34 together with his lawyer, Matías Morla, who, upon leaving the court, detailed: “We are very satisfied with the work of the Prosecutor’s Office and the statement ratified the aggression.” As it was known, they are also seeking financial compensation for Orquera: “Since the attack, he has been unable to work and they will have to compensate him for that,” said the lawyer.

orchestra He declared for more than two hours and ratified his first testimony, where he confirmed that he was “persecuted” and “assaulted” by the two friends of the actresses and that for that fact he suffered a fracture. Now the judge must decide how the judicial situation of the accused continues. They were detained and were released after a bail, although with the condition of continuing to be linked to the case and attentive to the judge’s request. Both left the country after paying 2 million pesos each, although if necessary they must return.

Morla also assured that the situation of the actresses is still pending in terms of the case since the Prosecutor’s Office continues to analyze whether they had any participation. “Nothing is closed and the investigation continues. We want Orquera to have the possibility of recovering the money that he is losing by not working, since he is free cast and if he cannot take photos, he has no income,” Morla assured.

Although both Rhys Hopkins and McNamara are charged, there is one of them who is more compromised because he appears in the images attacking Orquera. “For 60 days I have to have my arm totally immobilized and it is the time necessary for a primary recovery. Then, a year and a half, at least, for a full recovery, “said the photographer.

The incident the world talked about

Orquera being transferred from the scene of the incident – Credits: @GrosbyGroup

The news of what happened in the restaurant located in Rocha at 800 transcended the Argentine press and was replicated in the world due to the public importance of both Robbie and Delevingne. “Last night I was doing a coverage and I found out that the women were here, so I went. After taking some photos I suffered the tremendous aggression”, Orquera had told THE NATION hours after the fact, at the same time that he had assured: “I suffered a terrible trap and then I had a chase, because They fired me. I went with the camera in my hand trying to protect her and the material. In a moment I felt someone kick me and push me. At full speed I went to the ground and luckily I fell with my arm and not with my head. The blood loss I had was tremendous, the bone was exposed, I broke my whole arm and the camera flew through the air.

Rhys Hopkins and McNamara arrived in Buenos Aires in the company of Robbie and Delevingne and not much was known about them until the scandal broke. And although at first it was said that they were two bodyguards, with the passing of the hours it was learned that it was a producer and a cameraman friends of Robbie and Delevingne.

So much Rhys Hopkins and McNamara They remained detained for a few days, until they managed to regain their freedom with the payment of a bail of two million pesos each.

Before this violent episode took place, the idea of ​​the two friends and their companions was to spend a few days in Buenos Aires and then leave for Patagonia, a trip that was finally made only by the actresses, since their friends had to solve their problems. legal.

With the collaboration of Pablo Montagna.