The photographs of Miss Ukraine carrying a weapon and her position on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia – Prensa Libre

In the photographs, which can be found on his official Instagram profile, you can see the woman wearing military clothes and holding a military rifle . The caption that accompanies the photo reads: “Together for Ukraine” and “Hands off Ukraine.”

Social networks have been very active in recent days due to a series of publications made by the former beauty queen of the Miss Ukraine 2015 pageant Anastasia Lenna .

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has generated several Ukrainian citizens flee their country before the arrival of the Russian armybut others have decided to join the Defense Forces and fight together to defend their country, despite the consequences.

In various interviews she has conducted, the former beauty queen assures that, despite having an anti-war stance, he will not hesitate to use any means necessary to fight for his country and for his people.

It is not the first time that Lenna publishes photographs with those clothes carrying firearms, in fact, He has uploaded several photos and Instagram stories where he can be seen at a shooting range practicing before.

Since 2020, several photographs of Lenna can be seen in military clothing and practicing with various firearms, either outdoors or at indoor shooting ranges.

Currently, the last photo has published is the flag of Ukraineunder the message of “pray for Ukraine”, “Stop the war” and “Stay strong”, as a show of support for all Ukrainian soldiers who are fighting against the Russian military forces.

