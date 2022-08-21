The photos and all the details of the new wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Georgia

After the first wedding in Las Vegas a month ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married for the second time this Saturday in a star-studded ceremony at the actor’s home in Georgia. the former of Anne of Arms and the singer held the three-day event for friends and family at Affleck’s 90-acre riverfront estate near Savannah.

This time the bride chose a haute couture dress from Ralph Lauren made in Italy for the ceremony, which was officiated by coach Jay Shetty.









The party included a welcome dinner on Friday, revelry on Saturday and guests will also enjoy a barbecue picnic this Sunday.

J Lo And Ben Have Their Second Wedding In Georgia And We Have Photos! https://t.co/7EBIxbZRxS — TMZ (@TMZ) August 21, 2022

Casey Affleck, brother of the contracting party, stayed in Los Angeles for the weekend.









Lopez and her husband were seen early Saturday. Affleck was in jeans, a tan shirt and a bag slung over his shoulder, walking up the grand exterior staircase of his house. Lopez, dressed in a simple strapless white dress, sat waiting at the top. Then the two share a kiss.

Some guests arrived Saturday afternoon on white Old Savannah Tour company buses, while others arrived in black SUVs, handing security guards their invitations. The white cards bore a bird, with outstretched wings.









The guests, including the director Kevin Smith, who posted a photo of himself on Instagram before the wedding, wore white. The exact place of the wedding celebration has been Riceboro, in Georgia.









For the decoration, they opted for white flowers with long trails of green leaves that cascaded over an outdoor seating area, which featured a white carpet, where there was a white piano.

Aerial footage shows guests dressed in white outfits as he gathers on a long white catwalk in front of the actor’s fabulous home.

Photos taken from above the palatial estate show Lopez in a flowing white wedding dress with a sheer, yard-long veil that covers the floor. As Lopez and Affleck roam the runway, her children help rearrange the vast amount of fabric on the garment.

Already newlyweds, J-Lo and Ben hugged and kissed several times throughout the ceremony. Although the actor and the singer and also actress dated for the first time between 2002 and 2004, it was last year when they resumed their relationship and announced their engagement in April. They were already married in an intimate wedding in A Little White Wedding Chapel in Sin City on July 16.

the protagonist of The unstoppable Will Hunting50, and the Bronx-born actress, 53, celebrated their honeymoon in Paris.

Safety

Guards blocked the entrance to Hampton Island, the exclusive enclave where Affleck’s compound is located.

Guardsmen checked the IDs of all who arrived and handed out white paper wristbands, while the Liberty County Sheriff sat nearby in an official car.

Authorities closed a five-kilometre no-fly zone around the house where the wedding took place.

The workers who put the finishing touches on the estate for the event installed several dance floors, with special lighting, prepared a fireworks display and had to expressly repair a road that was impassable and full of potholes.

The price of the reforms alone is estimated by the North American press at more than $400,000.

Affleck has owned the property since 2003. The Southern plantation-style mansion was designed by an Atlanta architect.

It includes a main house of more than 500 square meters built, which he calls “the big house”, and a second house for guests that has even more capacity than the main residence.

It is next to the river and has a pier that allows yachts of a certain size to moor and also has facilities for horse riding.

Affleck divorced Jennifer Garner in 2018. Lopez has been married three times before: to Marc Anthony, the father of her twins; with actor Chris Judd and producer Ojani Noa.