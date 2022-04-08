the photos everyone is talking about!

It was an eventful evening! This Sunday took place the 64th Grammy Awards. If Olivia Rodriguo was simply sublime to collect her many awards, Dua Lipa, meanwhile, surprised by unveiling a brand new hairstyle. An important moment for all music stars in the United States. Among the nominees, the Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, who was in the running in no less than eight categories. If he walked the red carpet with his wife, Hailey Bieber, he missed an important person on the carpet of the stars: Selena Gomez.

The interpreter of “Come and Get It” simply decided not to attend the 2022 Grammy Awards. The singer was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for “Revelation”. Yet accustomed to this musical event, she simply did not want to attend. Is it so as not to meet his longtime ex, Justin Bieber, in the company of his dear and tender? One thing is certain, the Bieber couple caused a sensation last night. Hailey Bieber looked stunning in a white Yves Saint Laurent maxi dress. For his part, Justin Bieber opted for an oversized Balenciaga suit. As the singer walked alongside his wife in front of the photographers, he whispered a sweet “I like you”, making her laugh. A tender and complicit moment between the two lovers.

Tough times for Selena Gomez

This first nomination for Selena Gomez was however important for her. Last year, she told the magazine vogue her disappointment at not being taken seriously enough within the music industry. She had also declared that she was thinking of stopping the music once and for all. “It’s hard to keep making music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously,” she said. […] ‘Lose You to Love Me’ was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough.”she had said.

Helene Bardeau