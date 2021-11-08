the photos from New York are very sweet

Jennifer Lopez on Saturday night on the stage of Global Citizen Live has broken, as usual, has made Central Park dance with her greatest hits such as If You Had My Love And Love Don’t Cost a Thing, before being joined by LL Cool J and Ja Rule for I’m Real And Ain’t It Funny holding on to the scepter of super Queen. A performance that could have increased Ben Affleck’s “awe” towards his girlfriend, but no panic, everything is normal. The Bennifers were photographed after the concert hand in hand and then the next day in the streets of Manhattan intent on exchanging sweet effusions and wow the serotonin boost from the beginning of the week is served.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hand in hand after the Global Citizen Live in New York Robert KamauGetty Images

Also this weekend he gave us some Bennifer slides that would look great on Times Square billboards. The premieres of Saturday night after Global Citizen Live in which they appeared super close-knit: she not at all tested by the performance with a casual and super trendy look, boyfriend jeans ripped on the knees, silver sandals and a self-congratulatory t-shirt. He, with black jeans and t-shirt and a blue coat, made his debut in front of beardless photographers (apparently for a new film project). Much more informal outfits than the outfits we saw on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival first and then at the Met Gala, but always perfectly suited Another style lesson the next day for a walk through the streets of New York that she gave to the paparazzi present a very long and tender kiss: JLo flawless in all the hope green shades of tartan and he in perfect shape, the old-new couple is a marvel.

The super trendy look of Ben and Jennifer in Manhattan GothamGetty Images

During the performance at Global Citizen Live, Jenny performed a new song, On My Way, written specifically for his latest film to be released in February (entitled prophetic?) Marry Me, in his words “a song that talks about overcoming old mistakes and finding one’s own destiny”. A coded message for someone?

The Bennifers more and more in love in New York GothamGetty Images

