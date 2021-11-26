Sports

“The photos I haven’t posted …”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read

Wanda Nara continues to talk about himself. After the long truth-interview given to her friend Susana Giménez, the wife of Mauro Icardi posted a social story that seemed like a clear dig at the story China Suarez. “Those photos you don’t publish, those speeches you don’t quote and those stories you can’t tell, always have a more special value”, wrote Wanda on Instagram. Many have interpreted the sentence as a reference to the alleged mistress of the PSG bomber. But there were also those who did not digest the question, pointing the finger at the Argentine showgirl.

Wanda Nara little mermaid in Dubai: side B to scream

Look at the gallery

Wanda Nara little mermaid in Dubai: side B to scream

Wanda Nara, counterattack after the dig at China Suarez

In Argentina however, not everyone defended Wanda Nara. Among the critics, there is also the famous influencer Dani La Chepi, who posted a very controversial tweet against Icardi’s wife-agent. “Wanda talks about values – wrote in reference to the words said during the interview with Susana Giménez – but she got involved with her husband’s friend. ” The clear reference is to the soap opera with Maxi Lopez, a great friend of Icardi at the time of his marriage to Wanda.

China Suárez is a huge hit on social media and her photos are full of likes PHOTOS

Look at the gallery

China Suárez is a huge hit on social media and her photos are full of likes PHOTOS

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Alfa Romeo, Giovinazzi without a seat in 2022: the announcement of the new driver on November 16

2 weeks ago

“Maldini and Ghali fuck ***?” Defends Matteo Salvini – Libero Quotidiano

2 weeks ago

Rome, alarm for Pellegrini: the injury worries a lot

2 weeks ago

Marco Pantani, case reopened on the cyclist’s death. The mother in the prosecutor’s office – Time

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button