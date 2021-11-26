“The photos I haven’t posted …”
Wanda Nara continues to talk about himself. After the long truth-interview given to her friend Susana Giménez, the wife of Mauro Icardi posted a social story that seemed like a clear dig at the story China Suarez. “Those photos you don’t publish, those speeches you don’t quote and those stories you can’t tell, always have a more special value”, wrote Wanda on Instagram. Many have interpreted the sentence as a reference to the alleged mistress of the PSG bomber. But there were also those who did not digest the question, pointing the finger at the Argentine showgirl.
Wanda Nara, counterattack after the dig at China Suarez
In Argentina however, not everyone defended Wanda Nara. Among the critics, there is also the famous influencer Dani La Chepi, who posted a very controversial tweet against Icardi’s wife-agent. “Wanda talks about values – wrote in reference to the words said during the interview with Susana Giménez – but she got involved with her husband’s friend. ” The clear reference is to the soap opera with Maxi Lopez, a great friend of Icardi at the time of his marriage to Wanda.