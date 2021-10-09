the photos in the company of the mother

The case from Britney Spears has been on everyone’s lips for months now, yet we have never read anything about his children. The woman has always been very reserved towards them, rarely posting selfies or photographs with them on social media, however maternal sense or perhaps out of fear of another teenage stunt. In fact, it hasn’t been many years since the infamous Instagram direct shot the eldest son without his knowledge.

A video that in a short time has become viral in which the boy made heavy accusations to his grandfather and revealed that his mother was no longer willing to return to the world of music. Within a day, Spears’ lawyers had mobilized to have the video deleted from the network and publish an official statement in which they claimed it was just a joke and that what it said was not true. Furthermore, theaccount of the boy it has been permanently closed. Unfortunately, after the events that have occurred in recent times it seems that he was not completely wrong and that there was a grain of truth in his words.

If few and not very recent photos appear from the mother’s profile, on the social platform just yesterday the friend of the father Kevin Federline, as well as CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales, posted a series of photographs in their company. In the shots you can see how those who all remembered children are now young men. In both they are portrayed with a toothy grin as they joke with Morales. The latter, dressed in torn Bermuda shorts and a fisherman’s hat, looks almost like their peers. In the sequence also posted a video of the younger son, Jayden James, in which he plays the piano divinely.

Britney Spears children: the tender dedication of a mother

A few weeks ago, two days later, the two boys celebrated the birthday. The eldest son has turned 16 and the second 15. The age difference is so negligible that they could be almost twins, were it not for the lack of similarity. For the happy events the singer has released a later post with a touching dedication in which he writes: “My boys’ birthday was last week and unfortunately they are growing up fast and want to do their own thing. It shocks me how tall they are and how much they are still growing. They went to a dance and I cried for two days, ”the pop star wrote. Very touching statements that show how much Britney, despite what is said, deeply loves her children.