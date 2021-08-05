The photos of Angelina Jolie a goddess on holiday in Venice with a special companion, who is it?

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS – Getty Images

Angelina Jolie has also chosen Europe for her summer 2021. Capri (like the Bennifer)? Sant Tropez? Ibiza? Naa. The most intellectual star in Hollywood keeps his name with a holiday full of art and culture. First Paris and then Venice, Angie fresh from victory in court in the very long and expensive divorce from Brad Pitt, enjoys relaxation between shopping, exhibitions and monuments, in the company of her children and a special friend (no, it is not The Weeknd, let’s clarify immediately).

With a spectacular trip on the Orient Express, Angelina arrived in Venice, her home for a few weeks in 2008 during the filming of The Tourist. Stay at Cipriani, place to be of all the stars staying in the Lagoon, the 46-year-old was spotted in the streets of the Serenissima with her daughter Shiloh, 15 years old and a great friend of hers, the Parisian artist JR known in the environment as the Banksy French. A friendship born in 2017 thanks to a common acquaintance: the legendary director and screenwriter Agnès Varda, star of the Nouvelle Vague and first female director to receive the Oscar for lifetime achievement (coincidentally, right from the hands of Angie) who died in March 2019, to whom both were very close.

Together, Angelina Jolie and JR crossed the lagoon: after visiting the exhibition of Bruce Nauman at Palazzo Grassi-Punta della Dogana, the couple allowed themselves a short visit to Ca ‘ Rezzonico and a walk through the most romantic city in the world (in some shots ended up on social media with them also the Chinese artist Ai Weiwei). Jean René, who likes to call himself “photograffeur”, that is, a mixture of photographer and graffiti artist, has posted in his Instagram stories a series of shots starring the actress, beautiful barefoot with a gray caftan and a radiant smile on the roofs of Venice with the magic of Santa Maria della Salute at sunset, repostated by the account of Vogue Uk. New project coming or a friendship ready to become something more? Let’s see.

On the boyfriend front, however, everything is silent, with the rumors of her closeness first to her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller and then to The Weeknd that turned out to be a hole in the water. All true instead the news of his small triumph in court: as requested by Jolie’s legal team, the judge who followed their case was removed from office “for conflict of interest”. One more reason to celebrate in one of the most beautiful cities in the world.