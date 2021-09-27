The photos of Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd officially engaged

An initial dinner, a second clue concert, a third exit that becomes a test. Publish to taste for months, but from the rules of investigation it is difficult to escape. And the news on Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are the juiciest gossip surveys of early autumn, in the hills of Los Angeles, the not too secret restaurants of celebrities and Instagram fan accounts. The div (in) to Angie and the singer, aka Abel Tesfaye, were paparazzi upon arriving and leaving the restaurant Giorgio Baldi where they entertained for a dinner for two. The photo by Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, published since DailyMail, they don’t reveal much, only that the two unlikely (!) boyfriends (!!), both in total black look – classic Angie style – got on the same dark van to leave the restaurant. No gesture, low looks, quick steps. But it was enough to unleash the new assumptions of the Sherlock Holmes of celebrity gossip.

The first sighting of Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd together dates back to last June. A dinner, but that first time they had come out of the restaurant strictly separated. On PageSix an anonymous source had confirmed the meeting, however, giving a professional vein: The Weeknd’s interest in acting would have led to the meeting with the human rights champion, director and producer. Second crossing at a concert the following month, not really together but just in the same place, Angie with daughters Shiloh and Zahara, The Weeknd with friends. Third stage, and full of speculations, on the last Saturday of September in the same Italian restaurant as the first time.

Do three clues prove it? Likely. Even if it is only a purely professional attendance, in reality. The Weeknd is launching her own TV series and Angie could be part of it with one of her film talents. But a due step on the private lives of both updated to the latest reports must be made anyway. He was on two takes with Bella Hadid and had a short liason with Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie she is still single after her painful divorce from Brad Pitt (with an ensuing furious legal battle) and any attempt to bind her boyfriends at random has been just speculation. There may be prerequisites for a story, but the truth will perhaps emerge in some time. And it may not be what many are hoping for both.

