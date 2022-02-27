The photos of Christian Nodal that confirm his drastic transformation after his separation from Belinda

Christian Nodal, a 23-year-old Mexican singer and songwriter, is going through a hard time personally. The former partner of Belinda he wants to hide his personal problems with his new projects in music. However, a series of photos were released that portray the artist’s bad moment.

At just 23 years old, Nodal He has become one of the most important singers at the regional level. Although he is caressing success, since his breakup with Belinda months ago, his figure has changed in recent months. With the Mexican singer and actress he had marriage plans and they had even gotten engaged after more than two years of relationship, which began in 2019.

Following rumors that they had secretly married, both Nodal as the Princess of the Pop, they stopped seeing each other in person and then unfollowed each other on social media. They even deleted the photos they both had together. Finally, on February 11, Christian Nodal announced the breakup of his relationship with Belinda, but without explaining the reason for the separation.

Nodal tattooing the tattoo. internet photo

In his new stage as a single man and away from Belinda, Christian Nodal He had to continue with his presentations in different parts of Mexico, the United States and other Central American countries. In the first photo of him, he can be seen with a change in the tattoo that he had on his neck that said “Beli”, by his ex-girlfriend but he ended up covering it up. Another photograph in which he is seen a little haggard is at the signing of a contract with Sony Music, a new record company. Because of this new pact, he had lawsuits by Universal Music.

Photo Sony Music Mexico

Lastly, Nodal was present at the Lo Nuestro Awards where he was chosen as Regional Mexican Artist of the Year. Despite keeping the award, he noted it with a somber tone, making it clear that his separation from Belinda still affects him and it will be difficult for him to overcome. Thus, on his Instagram account, he deleted all the photos of him.