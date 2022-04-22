The photos of Eva De Dominici with her son and Zoe Saldaa

The Argentine actress Eva de Dominici I decided to study in the United States and there I met the singer Edward Cruzbrother of Hollywood star Penlope Cruzwith whom she began a relationship in 2018 that led her to decide to stay in Los Angeles.

A year later their son was born cairo, whom he had only shown very young, as a baby. Now, Eva, she shared on her social networks images of the celebration they held for Easter, where she looks fun with her family, in the company of friends, among whom she is Zoe Saldaawhom everyone knows as Gamora from “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

This was the first time they showed Cairo’s face, which they had tried not to disclose on networks.

De Dominici not only managed to perfect her English and take acting classes, but also managed to start her career in the United States, where she has already been part of several films, including “The Soviet Sleep Experiment” and “Cosmic Sin”.

De Dominici began her career as an actress in “Chiquititas”, she was also part of “Ugly Duckling”, “Somos familia”, “The rich do not ask for permission” and many more. But she was also seen this year playing a character in the series “Maradona a blessed dream.” She is now part of the Fox series “The Cleaning Lady”.

