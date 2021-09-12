The photos of Friday in Venice

On the last day of the Venice Film Festival before the awards ceremony on Saturday, two films were presented in competition: the first is An autre monde, by French director Stephane Brizé, which is part of a trilogy on the world of work that began with The law of the market, of 2015, and continued with In war, of 2018. As in the two previous films, also in this one the protagonist is Vincent Lindon, who plays a business executive forced to fire many of his employees and who at the same time must manage a family crisis.

The second film in competition is On the Job: the Missing 8, by Filipino director Erik Matti, followed by On the Job, from 2013. The film, inspired by a true story, is about a corrupt Filipino journalist, who has always been a staunch defender of the government, who after the disappearance of some of his colleagues questions his political beliefs. The story is intertwined with that of an inmate who ended up in prison for a crime he did not commit, who is let out to commit murders.

On Friday it was presented out of competition The Last Duel, by Ridley Scott, a historical film set in 14th century France, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. Always out of competition they were presented Ennio, documentary by Giuseppe Tornatore on the composer Ennio Morricone, e Surprise trip – Surprise trip, film set in Puglia with Ronn Moss and Lino Banfi.