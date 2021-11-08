The photos of George Clooney’s children banned in the newspapers

“We would like to ask you to avoid publishing our children’s faces in your outings.” The open letter from George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin to tabloids around the world, a request and an order at the same time. To safeguard the privacy of children Ella and Alexander George and Amal Clooney they chose the public route, sending the document to all the newspapers that, dealing with gossip, could devote too much interest to the life of the twins. In addition to making it difficult for his wife to work as a lawyer: dealing with international law at high levels, Amal Alamuddin and her children could be the target of dangerous attention. “I am a public figure and I accept the often intrusive photos, they are part of the price to pay for my work. Our children have never made this commitment” reads George Clooney’s long letter to the media. And in fact, excluding the grainy paparazzi when they were very young, none photo of George Clooney’s children has ever hit tabloid covers.

“The nature of my wife’s work leads her to confrontation and prosecution of terrorist groups, and we take all necessary precautions to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if any newspaper puts their faces on the line. cover”. In fact, not even at the birth of the sons George and Amal Clooney they wanted to sell images exclusively to newspapers, as has been the case with frequent VIPs. Furthermore the glam couple of Hollywood does not have public social profiles, like other colleagues of the actor and director, where to share photos and private moments of the family: “We do not put photos because we know that we could put their lives at risk. It is not paranoia, they are real problems with real consequences “. In conclusion, the actor and director launched one last jab at the tabloids, dal Daily Mail (quoted first) to others, to be even clearer: “You will agree that the need to sell advertising does not exceed that of keeping innocent people away from risk.”

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io