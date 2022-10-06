The photos of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne in Buenos Aires were published for which a photographer was attacked | They attacked the photojournalist and cannot leave the country

After the scandal over the aggression that a photographer received last weekend, the photos of the actress were published Margot Robbie with model Cara Delevingne outside a well-known restaurant in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Boca.

In the images taken by the photojournalist Pedro Alberto Orquerawho is still hospitalized at the Argerich Hospital, you can see the well-known celebrities with their friends, Josey McNamara and Jac Rhys Hopkinswho beat up the Argentine paparazzi.

Photo: Pedro Alberto Orquera/Hello! Argentina

This Wednesday, the magazine ¡Hello!, published the photographsThey confirmed the presence of Robbie and Delevingne when they left “Patagonia Sur”, Francis Mallmann’s exclusive restaurant behind closed doors.

Both are seen with chinstraps on and about to get into a car, while they are accompanied by the two men who are accused of “serious intentional injuries”.

Photo: Pedro Alberto Orquera/Hello! Argentina

At first, it was claimed that the assailants were bodyguards, but it was finally confirmed that they were friends of Hollywood celebrities: McNamara is a producer and partner of Margot Robbie, with whom he founded his company LuckyChap Entertainment.. Together, they produced the renowned films “Yo, Tonya”; “Beautiful revenge”; the Netflix series “Maid”; and the long-awaited “Barbie” movie.

On your side, Hopkins is a technical assistant in various audiovisual productions of the aforementioned company.

Friends of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne can not leave the country

Last Monday, the Justice determined that JOssey McNamara and Jac Rhys Hopkins, the friends and companions of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne, will not be able to leave the country in the framework of the case for the attack on Pedro Orquera,

Judicial sources confirmed to GO News that the decision was made by prosecutor Catalina Neme, who charged producers Jac Rhis Hopkins and Josei McNamara Callum with the crime of “intentional serious injury”.

In this way, the representative of the Buenos Aires Public Prosecutor’s Office arranged for both freedom with a restrictive measure of prohibition to leave the country without judicial authorization while the process lasts. In this line, with the aim of fulfilling the order, Their passports were withheld and a real guarantee was placed on them for the sum of 200,000 pesos each.

The fact was known on Sunday, after the complaint was made by the photojournalist, who ended up in the Argerich Hospital after being attacked when he tried to photograph Robbie and Delevingne at the exit of the exclusive restaurant. After the attack, Orquera suffered an open elbow fracture and underwent surgery.

The reason for Margot Robbie’s visit to Argentina

Last Friday, the first rumors emerged that the interpreter in films such as “The wolf of Wall Street“; “The Suicide Squad” Y “Birds of prey” I was touring the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo.

After the incident that occurred on Saturday night, the police report confirmed Robbie’s stay in the country with her friend Cara Delevingne. The same court document also found that both they had planned to go to Patagonia along with his friends, the Orquera attackers.

Depending on the site TMZthe reason why both are in Argentina is because the 30-year-old model would not be going through her personal best moment and decided to take a vacation.

In mid-September, Delevingne was seen disheveled at an airport in Los Angeles (California, USA), making strange movements before getting on a private jet that was not taken.

Subsequently, photos of Margot Robbie visibly shocked, leaving Delevingne’s home in tears.

