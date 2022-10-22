The photos of Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish on the set that even Ellen Pompeo commented on

Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish are having fun times leading up to the actress’ departure from Law & Order: SVU’s Amanda Rollins. Evidence of this are the recent images that the interpreter of Olivia Benson published on her Instagram account and that even Ellen Pompeo herself did not resist commenting.

Mariska Hargitay Y Kelli Giddish have shown signs of affection and camaraderie in Law & Order: SVU on countless occasions. More than a decade of working together in the series of the NBC formed the friendship that today all fans enjoy on and off the screen. Although both will go their separate ways at least professionally, they wanted to give viewers a lot of joy before Giddish’s farewell to her character: detective Amanda Rollins.

Mariska Hargitay has made it clear that she will miss her friend Kelli Giddish when she is no longer with her on the set of Law & Order: SVULaw & Order: SVU

This same air of normality has been felt among the castmates since Kelli Giddish announced that she would be leaving Law & Order: SVU to pursue other projects, although much has been said that she was actually fired by order of high-ranking officials of the NBC and dick wolf Entertainment to give a new air to the program.

The decision upset and took fans by surprise, who have since sent tons of love to the Law & Order: SVU actress who will be in the drama until December 8. Meanwhile she continues to enjoy the time she has left with her friends from her crime drama, Ice T, Peter Scanavino and of course Mariska Hargitay.

With the latter, he recently appeared in a series of images that caused a sensation among fans and various stars of film and television. One of them was Dylan McDermott who worked with Kelli Giddish and Mariska Hargitay on various episodes of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. The actor also left the Dick Wolf franchise to join the cast of FBI: Most Wanted after the departure of Julian McMahon.

Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish celebrate their friendship with cookies:

In the photos, Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish pose with some delicious chocolate chip cookies . The 58-year-old actress captioned the post: “Thank you @therealaliwentworth for saving me from a long night,” hinting at the cookies being their snack on set. In addition, the actresses of Law & Order: SVU appear very close together in the images, showing how much they love each other.