The photos of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber together at an event – ​​Revista Para Ti

The ex and current partner of Justin Bieber met at an event in Los Angeles and made it clear that they are not rivals.

For a long time, Selena Gomez Y Hailey Balvin, Justin Bieber’s wife, face clash rumors. Is that some versions indicated that Hailey was the third in discord in the relationship of Selena and Justin, who were a couple for 8 years.

However, this year the model herself was in charge of denying this rumor and assured that with Selena they maintain a good bond. “She never had a relationship with him when she was with someone,” expressed in the podcast “Call Her Daddy”. And, in that sense, she clarified that he did not “stole” her partner from the singer.

“Everything is respect. Everything is love“, claimed about her husband’s ex. “None of us owe anyone anything except respect. I respect her a lot,” manifested in response to the haters who claim they are “rivals”.

The truth is that his words gained strength this weekend when he coincided with her at The Academy Museum Gala event in Los Angeles. While all eyes were on them, the young women did not hesitate to hug each other and demonstrate the good relationship they maintain.

In fact, they posed together for the first time for a photo of Tyrell Hamptonwho shared the postcards on their social networks under the description “Plot Twist” and went viral.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber posed for the first time together.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber together at an event.

