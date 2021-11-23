The photos of Suri Cruise, queen of street style in New York

The new fashion icon, Suri Cruise is showing us once again to grow up to perfection, following mom’s style advice Katie Holmes. Suri Cruise today has grown up and in the new photos, who portray her with a street style look it-girl proof, she naturally shows all the style of her splendid 15 years, celebrated together with Katie Holmes on Instgram and beyond.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter, born on April 18, 2006, is a teenager in all respects and her street style on the streets of New York is becoming more and more cool, so much so that we bet, we will soon see her on some fashion covers, a bit like the daughters of art of Heidi Klum and Monica Bellucci. Suri Cruise’s style is all in a soap and water attitude, between the naive and the it-girl. As he had already shown us this summer with a look copied and pasted from mom Katie Holmes’s closet, Suri grows up resembling her more and more and learning from her the art of wearing clothes causal with an innate elegance.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

You can see it in the latest photos that have made the rounds of social media Suri walking around New York with a friend while the first gusts of cold wind move the hair of the two girls slightly. Katie Holmes’ daughter wears a 90s-inspired total denim outfit that plays between flared trousers and an oversized jacket with a fur-lined interior that comes out of the collar. To complete the outfit there is a sweater in shades of orange with a diamond pattern and a pair of Converse All Star electric blue. Et voilà, the elegance of Suri Cruise is served in an effortless way, with the detail of a make-up free face and the hair gathered in a half ponytail.

Certainly his evolution of style makes mum very proud Katie Holmes, who is now 42, and is very reserved by nature, but cannot help but praise her daughter. In a recent interview with Elle Uk said: “I was happy to be a mom in my 20s (got pregnant with her daughter at 27, ed). It was great that our ages adjusted so well … how can I explain? Every age my daughter was and the age I was at that time coincided perfectly. We grew up together. “And the results of this deep bond can be seen in the looks of the no-smallest Suri Cruise and more.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The Italian who married the last Tsar READ NOW The desperate protests of Afghan women READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io