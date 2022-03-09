The photos of the actress Halle Berry practicing skating

american actress Halle Berry She is one of the most acclaimed celebrities in Hollywood and has been awarded an Oscar, a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, these being the most important awards in the film industry. The director and producer is also active on her social networks, where she shares the projects she carries out, her time on red carpets, her lifestyle and more about her.

Recently, the protagonist of films like “Catwoman” published on her Instagram account (where she has more than seven million followers), a series of photographs practicing skateboarding in the company of his personal trainer Peter Lee Thomasshowing how spectacular he looks at 55 years of age.

Halle Berry squandered beauty and sensuality in the images she shared, practicing skateboarding wearing a swimsuit. In the same way, she caused a furor by showing off her toned legsthe fruit of their hard work exercise routines.

Halle Berry spectacular at 55 years of age.

In one of his posts he expressed, “It’s important to encourage yourself and others throughout your fitness journey.” It is worth mentioning that with these photographs having fun on a skateboard, Halle Berry announced the return of #FitnessFriday what he does every week on his lifestyle account @respin.

“You know what day it is. Peter Lee Thomas and I are back with another Fitness Friday classic. Head over to @respin to check out this week’s workout and let us know how many reps you’re doing today!”

He jokingly wrote about the sport he was playing: “Always work to be the best version of yourself while landing on two feet…or four wheels.”

Halle Berry and her coach showed off their great bodies.

What is Halle Berry’s Respin platform?

According to the actress originally from Cleveland, Ohio, United States, it is a digital wellness community “from me to you.” For some time now, she has defended the #FitnessFriday project, with which she shares a video exercise session with her followers every Friday.

In this app with audiovisual content, both Halle and her team pour exercise routines that can be done at home, nutritional advice, meditation classes, DIY beauty recipes or even sports equipmentdeveloped by the Oscar-winning actress.