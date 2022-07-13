The photos of the apartment to which Zendaya and Tom Holland would move in New York

Tom Holland Y Zendaya They are one of the most beautiful couples in the world of Hollywood. The young actors and protagonists of Spider-Man managed to transcend their love beyond the screen and make a large number of fans happy.

Both met during the filming of the Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. At that time, a producer of the film recommended that they not have a relationship with each other because if something went wrong it could affect the fictional story, since they had the experience of the previous protagonists, Tobey Maguire with Kirsten Dunst Y Andrew Garfield with Emma Stone.

Tom and Zendaya at the Spider-Man premiere.

That is why in the beginning both became very close friends. Tom Holland came to call Zedaya her best friend, but love was stronger. Since then it was rumored that there could be something more between the two, but in between the actress had a short romantic relationship with Jacob Elordi that cut a little the illusion of the fans of this couple.

Luckily for many, and especially for them, finally in July 2021 the first press photos appeared in which the actors were kissing in a car. Since then, the love story with a happy ending is a fact, and now it seems that they plan to take another step in it.

The living room of the property, with access to the garden.

It was leaked that Zendaya and the interpreter of spider-man They would be planning to move in together. Apparently the chosen city would be New York, and it seems that they were looking for an apartment and there is one in particular that won them over.

According to Guacamouly.com, the protagonists of the Marvel story were visiting a luxury building in the Clinton Hill area of ​​Brooklyn. According to the publication, they would have seen a modern apartment, valued at $5.35 million dollars.

One of the six fully equipped bathrooms.

The property would be a triplex with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and an office. It would also have an integrated kitchen, very bright rooms and a garden. “It is practically decorated in neutral colors that include white, black, gray tones and wood,” says the site.

The most beautiful environment of what would be the new possible house of Zendaya Y Tom Holland is the back lounge and dining room, which overlooks the rear garden and a private terrace.

The garden with private terrace.