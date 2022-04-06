The photos of the atrocities in Ukraine horrify the world

In war crimes cases, prosecutors have an uphill task. But international law experts say harrowing images of civilians gunned down in Bucha and other cities abandoned by the Russians, along with eyewitness accounts, could provide a wealth of documentation for investigations.

Unlike other horrors of the Ukraine war, such as the bombing of a maternity hospital, the collapse of a theater where people were sheltering or the bombing of apartment buildings, the killings in Bucha cannot be presented as unintentional damage. nor can they be easily denied as propaganda by the Russians.

“What’s different here is you have footage of civilians being executed with their hands tied, that’s a completely different type of crime,” said Alex Whiting, a visiting professor at Harvard Law School who has worked on international crime prosecutions. war. “This sounds a lot like a crime.”

Rachel Denber, deputy director of the Europe and Central Asia division of Human Rights Watch, which has been collecting evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, said the killings have generated such shock in part because many of the other civilian deaths in the war they have been caused by indiscriminate attacks and shelling, although that does not make them any less heinous.

“I think one of the reasons people have a different reaction to the discovery of these bodies is the suspicion that these victims were not indiscriminate, but deliberate,” he said.

When Russia began the invasion on February 24, there were widespread expectations that its superior force would swiftly subdue Ukraine. But when they encountered fierce Ukrainian resistance, the Russians soon resorted to full-scale missile strikes and bombardments, making little or no distinction between civilian and military targets, and leveling all or large parts of some cities and towns.

Somehow, according to legal experts, the images of civilians executed at close range convey a more personal malevolence.