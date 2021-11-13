The photos of the Bennifers today make us dream like the Kennedys

July 12, 1997. Lady Diana, swathed in a spotted one-piece swimsuit, jokes with her son William on Dodi Al-Fayed’s yacht. An iconic image of those that never get old and continue to inspire, perhaps also because it is one of the last in the smile of the people’s princess. Not to mention the dolce vita represented by Christina, the extra-luxury boat of Onassis that from 1954 to 1975 hosted the jet set and all the very important people, not only Jackye Kennedy and Maria Callas, the great loves of the Greek magnate, but also Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Liz Taylor and Richard Burton (in 1957, the first meeting between former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and the future President of the United States John Kennedy took place in the Ari’s Bar of the yacht ed). The glam on the bow of summer 2021 is kindly given by the Bennifers to date on the covers all over the world.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s walk in Capri, but above all the “stolen” photos on the Valerie yacht (85 meters, 9 cabins that can accommodate up to 17 people, solarium, swimming pool, 110 million euro heliport) so similar to those of 2002 in which the actor keeps his tessoro, are on the front pages and on everyone’s lips. It is the # Bennifer2021 who monopolize newspapers, the web, social networks: all enchanted by their photogenicity and wondering if this is a case or an exception of the not everything that glitters is gold. And if the two had ridden the wave of the nostalgia operation that with revival, reunion, reboot, Friends, SATC and company is the most popular lately? No come on, we can’t / we want to believe it.

We want to believe instead in a love of Venditti, in feelings that are stronger than everything, in second chances, in destiny. To those cover love stories, when there were no trend topics, statistics and likes; of those that you discovered from the magazines at the hairdresser or on teletext with the background told a posteriori on an unauthorized biography. Like the one between Liz Taylor and Richard Burton, who loved relaxing on the Christina in front of the fireplace in the Lapis lounge or Prince Rainier of Monaco and Grace Kelly who spent their honeymoon on the Greek owner’s yacht (today spotted in Capri, just for info you can rent it for 560 thousand euros per week in low season, 700 thousand in high season).

Aristotle Onassis and his wife Jacqueline on the Christina in 1969 BettmannGetty Images

Ben and Jenny who broke up in 2004 after that pink diamond and after the wedding announced, postponed and canceled due to media pressure, his fear of giving up his bachelor life, the careers of both, but with affection and esteem heralded to the four winds that have never crowded over time. “The Great Sadness of Ben Affleck”, titled Naomi Fry on the New Yorker publishing the photo of Ben out of shape tattooed who, subjugated by demons and on the edge of Hollywood, contemplated the void. That maxi tattoo, a phoenix rising from its ashes that JLo in unsuspected times during the Andy Cohen broadcast Watch What Happens Live had defined “terrible “(” I would really like to tell him. I would like to tell him but what did you do? It has too many colors! That tattoo really has too many colors! In short, it shouldn’t be colored, it should be much cooler “), today it acquires a special meaning, it smells of rebirth and hope for a better tomorrow.

