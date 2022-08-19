The photos of the bruises that Brad Pitt made to Angelina Jolie

Six years after the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the murky episode that would have triggered the breakup of what was one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood has come to light. In September 2016, the marriage had a strong fight while flying in his private plane from Nice to the United States.

The details of this unfortunate episode are shocking. According to Angelina’s account, Brad was already a little “gone” by the time they boarded. The actor, who was under the influence of alcohol, took her to the bathroom and there “grabbed her by the head, shaking her”, before telling her that “he f*cked his family”.

In addition, he points out that when one of his children asked him if he was okay, he replied: “She’s not okay. She’s crazy.” That comment caused the boy to come to her mother’s defense, telling Brad, “It’s not her, it’s you.” A few words that made the actor even angrier and ran towards the boy. To protect him, Angelina tried to choke Brad, who pushed her into the chairs behind her. After the incident, Angelina Jolie claimed to have sustained injuries to his elbow and hand and filed the injury report with the FBI.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Upon arrival in Los Angeles, she told him that she would go with the children to a hotel, to which he refused and kept them on the plane for 20 minutes. According to the actress’s account, Brad said: “You will not take my damn children” and then pushed her. Six days later, the ‘Maleficent’ actress filed for divorce.

The investigation of this episode ended in November 2016, and it was concluded that no criminal charges would be filed against Pitt. “All parties agreed that no criminal charges would be filed in this case due to various factors,” the report read. Six years later, in April of this year, Angelina Jolie requested the report under the pseudonym Jane Doe, in an attempt to discover why Brad Pitt was not charged.