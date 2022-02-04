The photos of the Haas VF-22 – F1 Team – Formula 1

After a disappointing – but not unexpected – 2021 season, the Haas is determined to put more competitiveness on the track in 2022, a year in which the first objective will be to break away from the last position in the constructors’ classification. An abyss of results that has never occurred in the history of the American team, which had never finished a world championship without obtaining even the joy of a single world championship point.

Haas showed it to the public this morning lines and livery of the 2022 single-seater, which will continue in the wake of those that preceded it in terms of name and was called VF-22. The German Mick Schumacher and the Russian Nikita Mazepin will drive it for the second consecutive year.

In its history, Haas has completed six seasons in Formula 1 – 122 races – always powered by Ferrari and as its best results it can boast the fifth place among the constructors in 2018 and as the best finish at the finish line the fourth place of Romain Grosjean in Austria of the same year. Above the photo gallery of the 2022 single-seater ‘signed’ by the former Ferrari Technical Director Simone Resta.