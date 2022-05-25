The photos of the last date of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Yes, we know that it will be impossible to overcome when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds they recreated their first date, the incredible speech that Ryan dedicated to her or the birthday gifts with which he has surprised the actress. This couple of ‘celebs’ has always been characterized by not being toxic at all and every time they make a public appearance they make it a moment ‘couple goals’.

It is more than proven that there is a lot of complicity between them and even they themselves recognize that their relationship seems like something out of a fairy tale, That’s right! The last? The great moment we experienced at the MET Gala, both because of Blake’s dress and because of her husband Ryan’s face. It was brutal!

In case you needed a new dose of love with this couple, the past Sunday May 22 attended Wembley State to watch the final of the FA Buildbase Trophy. In the final, the English soccer team that Ryan Reynolds owns along with his partner Rob McElhenney played and these are some of the ‘top’ images that they have given us…

Eddie Keogh – The F.A.Getty Images

Complicit looks that say it all.

Eddie Keogh – The F.A.Getty Images

Cheering for their team as a couple (Blake with scarf included).

Eddie Keogh – The F.A.Getty Images

Very well accompanied by two of his daughters, one with the Wrexham kit and the other with his scarf.

Eddie Keogh – The F.A.Getty Images

Ryan even had time to discuss the plays with former footballer David Beckham and actor Will Ferrell.

I’m sure that despite the defeat of their team, they lived through the game a lot, not forgetting that with Blake as a life partner, he is already a winner in every way!

