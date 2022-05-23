The photos of the mother of young Angelina Jolie that reveal the impressive resemblance between them and Shiloh

May 22 2022 – 8:00 p.m.



Angelina Jolie is considered one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood, but that has its origin in her mother who, like her, was a dazzling and beautiful woman.

Marcheline Bertrand She was also a renowned actress, mother of two children that she fathered during her nine-year marriage to fellow actor Jon Voight, Angelina, and a boy named James Haven.

Bertrand died in 2007, at the age of 56, after fighting for seven years against ovarian and breast cancer, something that led Angelina to undergo preventive surgery in which they performed a double mastectomy and removed her ovaries and tubes. of Fallopian, as published by the Vanidades portal.

This is how Angelina Jolie’s mother looked young

In a fan account dedicated to Marcheline Bertrand, several publications can be seen where the great resemblance between mother and daughter is evident, even with the eldest daughter of the actress, Shiloh.

The debate about who the 15-year-old teenager looks like is intense on social networks, as many claim that she is the same as her father Brad Pitt, while for others there is no discussion and they assure that the resemblance to her mother is undeniable.

However, when reviewing the past and the photographs of the youth of Angelina Jolie’s mother, the discussion takes another direction, and the similarity between the three women is impressive.

The features between mother, daughter and grandmother are almost identical, from the nose to the large, full lips and straight hair. Between the three there is only a slight difference in the color of their eyes and hair.

“My mother was the most wonderful woman and a fantastic role model for me,” he referred to her in an interview published by the Spanish newspaper El País.

