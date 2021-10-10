the photos of the Russo brothers’ film

Filming of The Gray Man has started in recent days, and here is the first photos from the set testify to the arrival of the acclaimed Oscar-nominated actor Ryan Gosling.

After all, Gosling is the protagonist of the film, which also includes Ana De Armas in the cast, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard: promoted by Netflix as the most expensive movie ever produced by the streaming on demand service, The Gray Man is an adaptation of the novel of the same name published in 2009 and written by Mark Greaney, with the star of La La Land And First Man as the celebrated Gray Man, a freelance assassin and former CIA agent.

The screenplay, a transposition of the first novel of a saga, was written by the Russo together with the MCU screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and sees the protagonist chased around the world by the former CIA colleague Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans in the role of villain: the film represents the fifth collaboration of the Russo the star of the Marvel Universe Evans after Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame.

The directors have also directed Tom Holland in their new film Cherry, available March 12 on Apple TV +, but they already plan to turn the spy-movie with Gosling and Evans into a franchise.

If you are looking for other readings and insights, discover all the films coming out with Ryan Gosling, from The Gray Man to Wolfman.