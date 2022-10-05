The photos of the scandal. The world talks about the incident of Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne with an Argentine photographer

margot robbie (32) and Cara Delevingne (30) are close friends since they met filming Suicide Squad, in 2016, and often travel the world together. This time, the chosen destination was the Argentine Patagonia, after stopping for a couple of days in Buenos Aires. And, like most of the superstars who come to the country, they took advantage of their brief stay in Buenos Aires to go eat at Patagonia Sur – the top restaurant in Francis Mallman in La Boca–, where they reserved a table for four for Saturday night 1. Despite the fact that they were incognito in the restaurant and that their presence in Buenos Aires had gone unnoticed by the press, the photographer Peter Orquera He discovered them and photographed them at the door of the restaurant, when they left at dawn, accompanied by two men. The actresses’ friends reacted violently when they saw the paparazzo, chasing him and brutally assaulting him to prevent Orquera from photographing them. The outing in La Boca ended in the worst way: the photographer had to be treated by the SAME, which referred him to the Argerich hospital, where they found that he had an open fracture in his right elbow (he is waiting to be operated on) and a bleeding head injury , Y Jack Rhys Hopkins (assistant camera and friend of both) and Joseph McNamara (filmmaker and producer, friend of Robbie) were charged with intentional minor injuries by order of the Criminal, Misdemeanor and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office No. 34, in charge of Dr. adriana bellavigna. “I suffered a terrible trap and then a chase, because they ran me away,” said the attacked photographer. I went with the camera in my hand, trying to protect it, both her and the material. At one point I felt someone kick me and push me. At full speed I went to the ground and luckily I fell with my arm and not with my head. The blood loss I had was tremendous, my bone was exposed and the camera flew through the air, ”he said. After spending two nights detained in the Communal Police Station 4, on Monday the 3rd, the two British citizens gave a statement in the South Flagrancy Unit of the Buenos Aires Public Prosecutor’s Office (the assistant prosecutor intervenes Catherine Neme), and their freedom was ordered with a restrictive measure prohibiting leaving the country without judicial authorization while the process lasts, their passports were withdrawn and a real surety was issued for the sum of 200 thousand pesos each. Matias Morlathe photographer’s lawyer, asked the Justice that both Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne testify as “defendants” and not as witnesses, because he considers that what happened is partly their responsibility.

Jac, of British origin, is a camera assistant who accompanies the actresses on their trip through Argentina. photo: Pedro Orquera

Hopkins escorts Margot Robbie to the car they would have ordered for an application to get back to the hotel. photo: Pedro Orquera

The British spent two nights in detention. They regained their freedom after paying a bond of 200,000 pesos each and their passports were withdrawn so that they cannot leave the country. photo: Pedro Orquera

The front of Francis Mallmann’s restaurant, in La Boca.

Josey McNamara is a British producer and filmmaker, a close friend of Margot Robbie. photo: Pedro Orquera

In April 2021 they posed together on the Oscars red carpet. Getty Images

The actress at the avant-première of Amsterdam in London, less than a month ago. Getty Images

Cara Delevingne shared on her Instagram this photo of her passing through Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, when she was already in Buenos Aires.

The cover of the magazine Hello! This week. Pilar Bustelo

