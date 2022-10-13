The photos of the wedding of a Game of Thrones actress who brought the cast together

‘Game of Thrones’ It has been one of the most prestigious series that knew how to mark an era. Fiction has become a reference series and a true phenomenon that, regardless of the passage of time, continues to generate strong interest around the world. For this reason, that repercussion had a mark that arose from the series and extends to the present day.

Fiction G.O.T. It premiered in 2011 and ended in 2019 with a total of 8 seasons and 73 episodes. It broke audience records and it was practically a religion or habit to get together to see the premiere of each episode. As part of this marked success, the HBO chain itself premiered last August ‘House of the Dragon’ as part of a prequel to the original parent series.

For this reason, being one of the most important strips of recent years, it is impossible to forget its endearing characters and the motivation it produces every time real life can bring them together since then is enormous. And these days there was a long-awaited meeting of the cast of the series, with the marriage of the actress Lena Headey.

Headey, that had been put on the character of Cersei Lannister during the series, she married her partner, the ‘Ozark’ actor Marc Menchaca. The ceremony took place on October 6 in southern Italy, in the Puglia region. Family and friends traveled there, among which several characters from G.O.T..

And it is that Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) with her husband Joe Jonas, michelle fairley (Catelyn Stark) and Conleth Hill (Varys) were some of the famous guests at the wedding.

Related news

Then, based on several posts they made through their social networks, the guests at the event shared photos and videos showing part of the intimacy of the big day of Headey Y Menchaca. In the aforementioned images you could see the stars of the saga drinking wine and smiling together, enjoying the big day.

Scinuà, a local restaurant, also shared a snapshot of the meeting of the actors of the series in which they appear Dinklage, Fairley Y Hill. It was definitely a rage and it’s not that rare to get to see them together either, so it’s always seductive to ask them for a photo.

The end of G.O.T. It left some loose ends, with a highly criticized closing and even with changes in some important characters. Recently, Emilia Clarke spoke about the end of the series once again, in disagreement: “I still think Daenerys did nothing wrong. It’s not fair that Jon lives. I want Daenerys with him. with Jon”highlighted on one of the controversial scenes.