the photos of the world premiere of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

Waiting for Don’t Look Up, in cinemas from December 8th and on Netflix from December 24th, we admire the stars of the film in the photos of the world premiere held in New York.

TheDecember 8 distributed by Lucky Red (and on Netflix from 24 December) Don’t Look Up, the new film written and directed by Adam McKay, award winner Oscar for the screenplay de The big bet that he told of a catastrophic forecast which nobody gave credit to, based on the real financial collapse of Wall Street in 2007. In this new comedy we see instead Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence in a desperate attempt to alert everyone of the impending catastrophe (not based on real facts): a comet is about to crash into Earth, but no one believes what the two say.

The world premiere of the film took place last night at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, in the presence of the main cast, the director and some of the actors in the supporting roles. In the event below we see therefore, in addition to Di Caprio, Lawrence And McKay, also Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Ron Perlman, Himesh Patel, Tyler Perry, Tomer Sisley, Kid Cudi, Paul Guilfoyle. The other performers were not present at the preview Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Melanie Linskey, Gina Gershon, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance And Michael Chiklis. Further down the plot and the trailer for Don’t Look Up.

Don’t Look Up: plot and trailer for the film with DiCaprio, Lawrence, Hill and Streep

Professor Randall Mindy and his astronomy student Kate Dibiasky make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system is on a collision course with Earth. This is the first problem, but apparently there is another even more insurmountable: their discovery does not seem to interest anyone. The two realize that warning humanity of an impending catastrophe that could end the human race is a particularly uncomfortable event to deal with.