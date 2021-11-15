The photos show the beauty of the Gallarate moor before the bulldozers arrive





Saturday 20 November and Sunday 21 November the headquarters of the Il Sestante Fotoclub (via San Giovanni Bosco 18, a Gallarate) hosts the exhibition of photographs “Splinters of heath”, born from the homonymous competition launched together by Committee Save The Heath of Casorate Sempione, Fotoclub il Sestante, Acli Gallarate, YOU DO Delegation of the Seprio, Legambiente Gallaratand, Friends of Nature Varese, Circolo Laudato Be of Busto Arsizio and Gallarate.

«Objective of the photo contest,” perimeter “at areas affected by the controversial Malpensa T2 railway connection project – Gallarate-Domodossola railway line, is the awareness of attention e safeguarding of the residual local natural heritage which, with lights and shadows, nevertheless represents an important element of mitigation and preservation of biodiversity as well as a resource for recreational and regeneration activities in contact with nature (very valuable experience in the recent months of limitations to travel, which has allowed many to approach, perhaps for the first time, the frequentation of these places “.

1 It is about a peri-urban green area interposed between our municipalities (Gallarate, Casorate Sempione, Cardano al Campo) precious and fragile, in continuity and part of the Ticino Park territory and subjected to the pressure of the never stopped urbanization and of the various infrastructural projects ».





«The impact of the railway siding construction site will cancel e it will cut through paths, cultivated fields, woods and moors, in addition to the spaces of human activities that take place and are based there (in the first place the numerous equestrian activities), a connective and protective fabric that we risk sacrificing and losing definitively ».

How will the Malpensa-Gallarate railway be

“While the initiatives of the committees continue, they are the appeals of the Municipalities of Casorate Sempione and Cardano al Campo and Legambiente are still open, in opposition to the construction of a stretch of railway that many consider unnecessary (or useless), and above all unsustainable, we have tried to look at these places as a first step towards greater awareness and initiative for their protection. Safeguard difficult to verify in the absence of tools for overall verification of the impacts (there is no area plan and the consequent strategic environmental assessment) and every single project or plan becomes a piece of a whole that gradually erodes our territory without a real protection and guidance “.

The most notable works will be awarded on Saturday 20 November at 5 pm both in the “contest” category (with more technical specifications and requirements for image quality) and for the “free” section open to all. The exhibition will then continue on Sunday as well.

Hours: Saturday 16.30 – 19.00; Sunday 10.00 – 12.00 / 16.30 – 19.00



