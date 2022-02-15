the photos with the daughter are an ode to motherhood

Steve Maisel imprints on paper, for Vogue Uk, the immortal beauty of Naomi Campbell together with her daughter, celebrating the long-awaited motherhood of the supermodel.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is new mother and finally reveals the figure of the daughterborn last May: the shots that portray them are a beautiful hymn for all mothers. And, loosening up a little and getting rid of part of the confidentiality that has built up over the years, Naomi also tells us something about her baby.

Video of Bianca Bonafede

The shots with his daughter

Super supermodel Naomi Campbell, 52 wonderful years to complete this year, it was recently immortalized by the skilled and expert hands (and eyes) of Steven Maiselultra famous American fashion photographer. The shots, published exclusively in the magazine Vogue Uknot only celebrate the timeless statuary beauty of the model, but also and above all her own maternity: together with the woman, her daughter, with an unknown name, was also immortalized, born during the month of May 2021. It is the first time that Naomi Campbell reveals his daughter to the worldand we are already in love with her!

Confidentiality of pregnancy

Long, free afro hair that celebrates its originsthe little girl naked in her arms and from behind, with her head turned to the side: this hymn to motherhood is modest, delicate and intimateas was the whole experience of pregnancy for the model, who announced the imminent birth of her daughter with the accounts already made, on his Instagram profile. At the time, he talked about it like this (and we told you about it here):

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honored to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

Naomi Campbell reveals herself amazingly protective of one’s private lifeleaving behind the excesses and recklessness of youthful life to embrace the present and the future as a mother that await you.

Mom’s pride

Despite the confidentiality, as a mother already proud of her daughter’s small goalsNaomi Campbell gets unbalanced and unbalanced, telling Vogue Uk how the little girl already seems to be one step ahead.

“I am lucky that my little one loves to travel with me (…). She just started saying hello, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She almost speaks “.

In the end, it unbalances itself by silencing some insinuations that meandered in the world of gossip, according to which, given the age of the model, the daughter would have been adopted. Without going too far, confirm the lie: “She was not adopted, she is my daughter”.