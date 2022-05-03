The phrase after the expulsion of Draymond Green that excites Curry and Warriors

After being ejected for a flagrant foul 2, Draymond Green received a phrase that excited the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry with the star’s presence in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs against Memphis Grizzlies.

Until further notice there is green light! The first victory of Golden State Warriors in the semifinals of the NBA Playoffs 2022 against the Memphis Grizzlies came with the bittersweet taste that Draymond Green was expelled for a flagrant foul 2 and could have an additional suspension, but…

In the most recent case of a player ejected from an NBA game for a flagrant foul 2 and had contact against an opponent with excessive and unnecessary actionAs Green’s infraction report indicates, the sanction was a one-game suspension. Will the same thing happen to Draymond?

The NBA has already made an initial decision on the expulsion of Draymond Green in the Playoffs and, although Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors are concerned because the Dubs star is two flagrant points (two flagrant fouls 1 or one flagrant foul 2) from receiving an automatic game suspension in the NBA Postseason, a phrase arrived that fills the San Francisco team with hope.

On the most famous show in the league, ‘Inside The NBA’from the TNT channel, Draymond Green was the guest to clarify the harsh foul he committed on Brandon Clarke in Warriors vs. 2022 Playoff Grizzlies and when they fired the Golden State star came the phrase that excited Curry and company.

‘See you in Game 2’: The phrase after Green’s expulsion that excites Warriors in the Playoffs

Under the watchful eye of former NBA players Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, host of ‘Inside the NBA’, fired Draymond Green with a “see you in Game 2”, which implies that in the most famous program in the league they do not expect the power forward to be suspended for the second game (Tuesday, May 3 at 9:30 p.m. ET) of the Playoffs semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies.