The physical and capillary evolution of Ana de Armas in photos

When he left Cuba at the age of 18, Ana Celia de Armas [hemos alucinado con ese segundo nombre] I couldn’t imagine that I would end up being a star in Hollywood. if you saw ‘The intership’, one of the best teen series in history, you will remember her in the shoes of Carol, the character with whom she started her full career as an actress just one year after trying her luck outside her country. Shortly after, she landed a role in ‘Lies and fats’, one of the most terrifying Spanish films, but that helped him to continue climbing. Then came his first opportunity in the American industry with the film ‘Knock Knock’ in which he shared scenes with Keanu Reeves. From then on, her pace has been unstoppable and she has been linking projects as interesting as ‘Blade Runner 2049’, alongside Ryan Gosling and the great Harrison Ford.

He had entered the circle of the American film industry and there was no going back. Ana de Armas underwent a natural physical evolution, while she was growing as an interpreter. Now that she is going through one of her best professional moments, We collect their best photos so that you can witness their before and after.

He shone alongside a luxury cast in ‘Daggers in the back’ and left us speechless as a Bond girl, a title previously held by Ursula Andress and Halle Berry. Another of her most extreme jobs was in ‘Deep water’ next to his ex Ben Affleck. However, his wildest metamorphosis came from the hand of blonde, the film in which she puts herself in the shoes of Marilyn Monroe (don’t miss the comparison of the images of Ana de Armas and the blonde because they are almost identical).

Ana de Armas has worked hard, she has talent and a beauty that makes the camera fall in love. As these snapshots demonstrate, her attractiveness has increased with maturity. She takes note of all her hair changes because she can be a great inspiration if you are thinking of going through the hairdresser.