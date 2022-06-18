The physical change of Megan Fox by which you will not recognize the sensual actress of Transformers

Maybe Megan fox do not have an exciting life at work, because the one who was the protagonist of transformers Y Jennifer’s Body it doesn’t chain projects the way you’d like. Yes, he has a lot of movies in his filmography, and for example, in 2021 it released 4 feature films, but most of them low-budget and exclusive for VOD.

Now, what no one can deny is that she has changed drastically physically since we met her back in 2002 with Adventure in the Bahamasa movie of the Olsen sistersand we saw her again in 2007 with transformers. It’s obvious that time has passed her by, but at 36, He has also entered the operating room many times, something that has transformed his face a lot.

For this reason, and taking advantage of some of his latest images, I am going to analyze how has been his physical transformation since then. And I assure you that the change is more than remarkable.

The physical change of Megan Fox after going through the operating room several times

In the first image, you will see a much more natural Megan Fox , with a beauty that fell in love with producers from all over Hollywood. However, for years, and still today, It was a sex symbols In all rules . ✅

If you flip the card, the red carpets have changed to Megan fox, who has undergone surgery on several occasions to surgery on the eyelids, nose, cheekbones, breasts and lips. And these are not the cosmetic surgeries of the actress.

Luckily, this has not changed the public’s perception of Megan Fox: she is still a beautiful woman, and watch out, because this year she will premiere Good Morning, Big Gold Brick (with Andy Garcia) and the expected The Mercenaries 4. Is it recovering notoriety after years anchored in low-budget cinema?