The physical change of Michelle Rodriguez, the female soul of Fast and Furious

Maybe Michelle Rodriguez be considered the feminine soul of fast and furiousbut for me, it is much more: is the actress who gives life to a character with grit and strength, capable of facing all the men around her (the saga is still somewhat sexist, everything must be said). For this reason, I have decided to remember what this interpreter was like in the past, and check what she is like now.

For the first image, I took a promotional photograph of Lost, perhaps the series in which you all met her; for the second, the last walk on the red carpet that has starred. And you will realize, when you compare both snapshots, that time will have passed by Michelle Rodriguezbut his transformation is surprising because he has known keep its essence intact.

This has been the transformation of Michelle Rodriguez from Lost to Fast and Furious 9

, but that hallmark is still with her. ✅ His face shows that Three decades have elapsed between the two photographsbut has lost none of its beauty. ✅

In 2021, we saw Michelle Rodriguez starring alongside Vin Diesel the latest installment of fast and furious, but in 2023 it has more pending projects. The most important may be Fast and Furious 10obviously, but I think where both the cast and the directors will surprise us (John Francis Daley Y Jonathan M. Goldstein) is in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Will this adaptation do justice to the board game it’s based on?