The physical evolution of Drew Barrymore since he met his friend ET

drew Barrymore (February 22, 1975, Culver City) has fulfilled 47 years. The American was born into a family of artists and she grew up in front of the cameras, debuting as an actress at the age of three in the tv-movie ‘Suddenly, Love’ (1978). As a girl she went down in history participating in ‘ET the alien’ (1982) at the orders of his godfather steven spielberg, a feature film that would only be the beginning of a long and prolific career in Hollywood. However, his pre-teen years were not easy and he had problems with drugs and alcohol. In the 90s she focused on redirecting her career, appearing in productions such as ‘Batman Forever’ (nineteen ninety five), ‘Scream: Watch Who’s Calling’ (1996) or ‘Forever and ever’ (1998). But if there is a character that stands out in his filmography, it is that of Dylan Sanders on ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2000) and ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’ (2003), a tape that made her an action heroine. Although she has not stopped working as an interpreter, she is currently focused on her role as presenter in ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ (2020-). On the occasion of his birthday, this photo gallery reviews how the celebrities over time.

More stories that may interest you: