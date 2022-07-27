The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit of the Hospital de Jaén creates the School of Brain Injury

JAEN, July 27. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit of the University Hospital of Jaén has launched the Brain Injury School for Patients and Family Members.

It has done so after a meeting between the management of the center, those responsible for the service and the Association of Acquired Brain Injury (Adacea), in which it has been agreed to promote this activity as a support tool for patients and families in terms of information aimed at all aspects related to their rehabilitation process.

In this way, regular meetings have been planned -of which the first has already been held- in which various topics of interest will be addressed and doubts will be resolved, as reported by the Andalusian Government on Wednesday.

They will have the participation of professionals from the Neurorehabilitation area, specifically, two medical specialists in Rehabilitation, five physiotherapists and two occupational therapists, as well as professionals from the association itself, a neuropsychologist, a speech therapist and a social worker.

In addition to delving into the understanding of the pathophysiology of brain damage at a level adapted to patients and families, it is intended to address the training of family members in their capacity as caregivers and the figure of the ‘expert patient’ or, in its case, the ‘expert relative’, to the extent that there is the simultaneous presence of patients with recent brain damage and long-term brain damage.

“The Brain Injury School for Patients and Relatives is part of the line promoted by the Ministry of Health and Consumption, to promote citizen participation in health care”, has indicated the director of the Unit of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation of the University Hospital of Jaén, Juan Alfonso Andrade.

In this sense, actions have also been launched and new ones will be carried out with a school format aimed at pathological processes such as musculoskeletal, vertebral pain, knee pain, lymphedema associated with oncological processes, particularly breast cancer. , and ischemic heart disease in the framework of cardiac rehabilitation programs.

Andrade added that the objective is to increase the quality of health care and make it more comprehensive, which benefits the quality of life of people who suffer from some type of disease, in this case, patients with brain damage who face the rehabilitation period.

“It is about establishing networks that not only help the sick to live with their illness, but also help society understand the challenges they face”, commented the director of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Unit .

In short, as it has affected, “it is about putting patients, family members, professionals, caregivers, associations and citizens in general in contact so that, among all, they can share experiences and knowledge”.

For his part, the managing director of the Hospital Universitario de Jaén, Javier La Rosa, highlighted the center’s commitment to patients and society. Likewise, he has recognized “the commendable work carried out by the professionals of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation service and the special care they take to give the best care to users”.