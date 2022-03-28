The physical state of Conor McGregor generates controversy

Getty Conor McGregor at the MTV Awards

Irish superstar UFC, conor mcgregorlooks huge in a recent Instagram post.

In the new photos shared by McGregor, the former two-division champion doesn’t appear to be anywhere near the lightweight and featherweight limits.

“Notorious” posted 10 photos in the water, and you can check out the Instagram post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbhxiYLtAjR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

McGregor spoke with Oscar Willis of The Mac Life last week and shared his wish to compete against the UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound belt.

“I think that’s the fight to do,” McGregor said. “Usman and I for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is what I have in my sights right now. Now, I haven’t really told anyone that, to be honest. I’ve only been thinking about it the last few days.”

Notorious last competed inside the octagon at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he took on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight trilogy. In the first round, McGregor broke his leg and the fight was called off before the second round. The fighter underwent surgery that weekend and has been rehabilitating his lower left tibia ever since.

McGregor doesn’t want to fight at lightweight for his comeback fight

The Irishman also revealed that he has no intention of going back down to 155 pounds.

“I’m down to lightweight,” McGregor told Willis. “But, I’m big now. I feel great, I feel strong, I feel healthy. You know, I have good energy. Return after serious injury.”

“I don’t want to exhaust myself. There is no need to exhaust me. And I feel confident against Usman. Using my jab a lot, sloppy, orthodox fighter with no submissions at all. What is he going to do? Where is the danger? I don’t see any danger with it. The takedown of him is not strong. Also, he is not young.”

In all, Notorious has fought four times in the UFC’s lightweight division, winning one fight and losing three. His only victory was winning the title against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in 2016.

McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 and suffered back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier last year at 155 pounds.

From a win/loss standpoint, McGregor has a better record at welterweight. He owns a 2-1 record at 170 pounds, beat Nate Diaz in 2016 and Donald Cerrone in 2020, and lost to Diaz in their first fight in 2016.

McGregor’s goal is to win ‘The Triple Crown’

No fighter in the history of the UFC has won a division title in three different weight classes. And McGregor, who was the first fighter to own two belts simultaneously, wants to be the one to win that record.

To achieve this, he would have to eliminate “The Nigerian Nightmare” in case he keeps his belt against Leon Edwards.

“The triple crown,” McGregor continued. “No one has gotten three knockouts in three weight classes going up like I have. But nobody has won three UFC world titles in three divisions like I will too, if we make this fight.”

McGregor has a professional MMA record of 22-6 with 19 KO/TKO wins.

Follow Right Now on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: How much will Barcelona have to pay to replace Ousmane Dembelé?