The Piedmont Tar suspends the Toro quarantine: will Fiorentina play tomorrow?

To be evaluated when. The hypothesis of postponement to Monday 11 January at 18.30 remains standing and work is being done to go in this direction, but it is not excluded that we can return to the field tomorrow as well. In short, everything is evolving and the next few hours will be decisive. Meanwhile, the Toro team group carried out the swabs, the results in the afternoon.

the press release

–

“The ordinance of the ASL must be suspended which, having ascertained that 8 cases of positivity to Covid-19 have occurred in the” Team Group “of Torino FC, has ordered the ban on the removal from the home of all members of the group – prescribing the isolation obligation for positive swab subjects and, at the same time, the general ban on removal from home for asymptomatic subjects (vaccinated and unvaccinated) – and not only the 8 subjects subjected by law to quarantine, but also the subjects subjected to the self-surveillance regime governed by art. 2 of legislative decree 229 of 2021, not allowing the Torino FC team to “get on the bubble” according to the procedures established by the circular of the Ministry of Health of 18 June 2020, with the consequence that the team of Torino Calcio cannot take part in the championship matches scheduled for January 6, 2022 and January 9, 2022. In the opinion of the TAR, which decided on a single basis, the ordinance of the ASL ap it seems illegitimate for violation of art. 2, legislative decree 30 December 2021, n. 229, as well as the circular of the Ministry of Health of 18 June 2020 “.