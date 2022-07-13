The piercing or the trend of the 90s that returns in 2022

10 special and beautiful gold earrings that you will want to have

It is a symbol of belonging to a tribe in some cultures, a trait of maturity in others, a trance of sexual stage or, simply, a decorative complement to aesthetics. The piercing, that in its day had an ethnic and traditional originhas reinterpreted its appearances over the centuries, going from having, especially in Western history, a cultural meaning to being identified as a mere companion in fashion.

Although decades ago it could be attributed to groups and communities such as the punk or to independent groups, now it seems to have established itself as one of the star elements of the high spheres. It was in the 90s when the door was opened to be part of the aesthetics of recognized personalities, but also in the early 2000s when it reached its peak, conquering celebrities such as Christina Aguilera or Britney Spears. The first had them on her nose and under her mouth, the singer of Baby One More TimeInstead, he chose to put it on his navel.

Over time these earrings have already conquered many other celebrities: of Pink to Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Keira Knightley or Zoe Kravitz until reaching Julianne Moore. Few are the recognized personalities who, even if it was in their ears, did not dare to pierce areas of their body to add new decorative earrings. Yeah, there was a time when, if they didn’t have it, they all wanted a piercing.

When at the end of the last century and the beginning of this boom democratized, few were the pharmacies and the establishments that were dedicated to putting them that had room in the agenda for new clients. The success was great, but as a trend it did not continue to rise much beyond the first decade of the two thousand.

Elie Saab and Jean Paul Gaultier, Fall-Winter 2022/23 collections. Getty Images

But fashion always comes back And when we least expect it, luxury houses bring back the trends that we would least expect to create, once again, authentic objects of desire for consumers. And the piercingsthis time, seem to be the latest whim that will reign in the streets in the coming months since firms such as Jean Paul Gaultier or Elie Saab They have been uploaded to the catwalk in their most recent collections. Both firms have done so during haute couture in Paris, in which they presented their most exclusive designs for autumn-winter 23.

When we saw Angelina Jolie posing for the premiere of Eternals last October 2021 with a piercing extravagant gold on her lips, we could have foreshadowed what the luxury fashion houses sentenced this time. And it is that the piercings they come with more force than ever in all their versions and in any part of the body, being protagonists above all in the face: in the mouth, in the nostrils or as a septum.

Taking as a reference the lessons of Jean Paul Gaultier or Elie Saab, another pattern becomes clear. The earrings that we will wear on the face must be, yes, striking. The more the better. Elie Saab goes for gold designs with balls and branches, while Gaultier goes to the extreme and places them on the face with chains that hang and end in the ear or in chunky designs that grab all the attention.

So far we have been able to see Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, show them off at the front row from the parisian catwalk, but everything predicts that we will soon see many more fashion references with them. One more way to show that, when it comes to fashion, almost anything goes.