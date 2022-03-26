The Pilgrim’s Route of Talpa comes to the cinema with ‘Agua de Arrayán’

🔊 Listen to the note

Guadalajara Jalisco.

The premiere of ‘Agua de Arrayán’ was held, a film that is inspired by the experiences of the pilgrims who come to the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa, in Jalisco. The independent film will be in theaters starting this Thursday, March 24, in various theaters in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Sayula and Autlán.

‘Myrtle water’ It is about a father of a family who looks for a miracle after an unfortunate event of his son.

The feature film is the first feature film by Juan Pablo Palomera and Alejandro Robles Gilproducer and director, respectively, who for about four years they were cooking the tape that portrays a tradition of more than 300 years around this cult.

Since I was a child, Alejandro Robles and his family have made La Ruta del Peregrino, so being able to bring it to the big screen seemed like a natural evolution.; share that tradition that thousands of people carry out for three days walking through the mountains and that are deeply rooted. However, in the middle of filming the pandemic appeared and that complicated the times that they had already stipulated.

“We were stopped by the pandemic four times, which was very difficult. We started recording in January 2020 and we finished in November 2020, so it was a little long because everyone had to go home at the red light, but fortunately everyone did it with a lot of love and well, when things it is done in this way, wonderful results arise”.

Arrayan water had as locations Guadalajara, Ameca, Guachinango, Mixtlán, Atenguillo, Mascota, Talpa and Puerto Vallarta; all the municipalities that involve the Pilgrim’s Route. In addition to the costumes, photographs and items used in the film will be part of the El Sendero Museum that will be in Talpa de Allende.

“We have a museum in Talpa de Allende, it is an interactive museum that anyone can visit and we are going to have the right services so that everyone can visit. It is 3 blocks from the Basilica, it will be called El Sendero Museum so that after they go to visit the Virgin of Talpa, they will have the opportunity to meet it. There they will find the monuments of the route, they will get to know the route in 30 minutes and, well, they will get to know all the art, photographs and others that we are going to have about everything that was experienced in this process of the crew”.

The film from Guadalajara has actors already established in Mexican television and cinema, as well as new talents, some of them are: José Carlos Ruiz, Itatí Cantoral, Alberto Estrella, Michelle Rodríguez, Eduardo Santamarina, Daniela Luján and Isaac Ledezma.

“It is very difficult to raise a project like this and it is good to share it at this point, it is a dream come true, so I want to invite everyone to have the opportunity to see this film, to get to know this route, this tradition because it is something magnificent, and we have it in Mexico, that’s the best. Help us so that we can also make this route the second most important after Santiago de Compostela in Spain. Gentlemen, we have it in Mexico! We have to live our traditions and we have to be proud of them”.