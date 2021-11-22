the pill that can upset the battle – Libero Quotidiano





New steps in cancer treatment. The Roche company got the green light from the European Commission to pralsetinib cancer treatment of the lung. This is a specific therapy indicated for adult patients with advanced lung cancer. The therapy is administered once a day orally and represents a real novelty. And the first and only treatment target approved in the EU “for patients with these characteristics, confirms the pharmaceutical company in a statement.





Before pralsetinib it is necessary to be able to carry out a complete genomic profiling already at diagnosis, to refer patients. Because – explains Filippo de Marinis, director of the Thoracic Oncology Division of the European Institute of Oncology (Ieo) in Milan – it is essential to identify the most appropriate “first-line treatment for the RET lung cancer-positive “. The approval by the Commission, after that of the Food and Drug Administration of the United States, however, comes after several findings: pralsetinib has shown a lasting response. In addition to lung cancer, the therapy has shown to act in different types of solid tumors, a figure that indicates an agnostic action potential, i.e. independent of the type of tumor.





The molecule has been approved in Canada, mainland China and Switzerland. While in the European Union we are proceeding for thyroid carcinomas positive for fusion of Ret and medullary thyroid gland with Ret mutation. Roche is manufacturing pralsetinib globally with the help of Blueprint Medicines and Roche. Some territories in Asia are excluded, including China. Blueprint Medicines and Genentech, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Roche group, are marketing pralsetinib in and out of the united states. A discovery, that of pralsetinib, which leads the way and revolutionizes the world of science.



